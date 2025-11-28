Rolls-Royces to Fords: How collectors are preserving India's motoring soul

Diljeet Titus

Collector’s collector 1939 Dodge, seven-passenger convertible; 1929 Chevrolet Bus, previously owned by the Kolhapur State; Diljeet Titus with his 1930 Stutz Series M, four-passenger speedster, Dual Cowl

The Titus Museum, founded by lawyer-collector Diljeet Titus in Delhi in 2003, is a shrine to motoring heritage. Its 23-year-old collection spans pre- and post-war classics, military vehicles, fire engines, and even period film cars once owned by maharajas and Bollywood icons.

Among its crown jewels is the 1933 Minerva AL Landaulet de Ville by Van Den Plas,