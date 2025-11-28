Time meets torque: When the worlds of watches and motoring converge

There’s a unique beauty to a fine mechanical watch, one that transcends utility. The slow rhythm of gears, the sweep of the second hand, the soft click of the crown, all echo the same fascination that draws an enthusiast to the intricacies beneath the hood of an exquisite car.

For decades, luxury carmakers and Swiss horologists have turned this shared obsession into an art form. From Porsche’s partnership with TAG Heuer to Maserati’s collaboration with Bianchet, Lamborghini’s alliance with Roger Dubuis, and Mercedes-Benz’s long-standing tie-up with IWC, these collaborations ensure that a brand’s engineering philosophy lives not just in its