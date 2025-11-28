Friday, November 28, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Time meets torque: When the worlds of watches and motoring converge

Time meets torque: When the worlds of watches and motoring converge

From hand-assembled engines to meticulously crafted movements, the worlds of motoring and horology merge through collaborations that celebrate precision, heritage and mechanical artistry

Indulgence
premium

Bentley x Breitling: Though the collaboration ended in 2021, models like the Chronomat B01 42 Bentley remain touchstones of timeless craftsmanship

Deepak Patel
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

There’s a unique beauty to a fine mechanical watch, one that transcends utility. The slow rhythm of gears, the sweep of the second hand, the soft click of the crown, all echo the same fascination that draws an enthusiast to the intricacies beneath the hood of an exquisite car. 
 
For decades, luxury carmakers and Swiss horologists have turned this shared obsession into an art form. From Porsche’s partnership with TAG Heuer to Maserati’s collaboration with Bianchet, Lamborghini’s alliance with Roger Dubuis, and Mercedes-Benz’s long-standing tie-up with IWC, these collaborations ensure that a brand’s engineering philosophy lives not just in its
Topics : Indulgence LUXURY luxury watches Expensive watches Indulgence Accessories Indulgence Fashion
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon