The white-glove way: A world where a car means your wish is my command

When the child of a leading industrialist needed help securing admission to one of Mumbai’s top schools, it wasn’t a family office or an education consultant who stepped in — it was Range Rover Concierge. The team handled the process discreetly, coordinated followups, and treated it as just another bespoke request from a member.

For a growing class of luxury car buyers, the relationship with their automaker now extends well beyond the vehicle itself. The car, increasingly, is only the beginning of a deeper, more personal association.

Launched last year exclusively for Range Rover Sport owners, Range Rover Concierge is