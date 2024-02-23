A new leaf: Self-publishing is adding a new chapter to the books business

With business booming, some self-publishing firms are exploring foreign markets. In 2017, Notion Press entered Singapore. Blue Rose set up an office in London in the same year. (Photo: Attaul Munim Zahid)

Next to the spacious stalls of publishing giants Penguin and Bloomsbury at this month’s World Book Fair, a modest outlet of Blue Rose Publishers beckoned aspiring writers with a board at its entrance that said, “Book Idea”. Inside, another board announced, “Expert Consultation”.



Blue Rose was among several self-publishing firms that put up stalls at the World Book Fair 2024, which ran from February 10 to 18 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.



“Our business is growing at 20 to 25 per cent each year,” says Syed Arshad, who founded Blue Rose in 2015. “Our total revenue is closing at