Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A new leaf: Self-publishing is adding a new chapter to the books business

Is it lit haste, or does it fill an important breach?

Self-book publishers
Premium

With business booming, some self-publishing firms are exploring foreign markets. In 2017, Notion Press entered Singapore. Blue Rose set up an office in London in the same year. (Photo: Attaul Munim Zahid)

Attaul Munim Zahid New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
Next to the spacious stalls of publishing giants Penguin and Bloomsbury at this month’s World Book Fair, a modest outlet of Blue Rose Publishers beckoned aspiring writers with a board at its entrance that said, “Book Idea”. Inside, another board announced, “Expert Consultation”.
 
Blue Rose was among several self-publishing firms that put up stalls at the World Book Fair 2024, which ran from February 10 to 18 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. 
 
“Our business is growing at 20 to 25 per cent each year,” says Syed Arshad, who founded Blue Rose in 2015. “Our total revenue is closing at

Also Read

Seven Indian-origin authors feature in NYT's 100 Notable Books of 2023 list

Sale of e-books not rising, even shrinking in some countries: Damon Galgut

Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

Budget 2024: Highlights of education budget under Modi govt since 2014

Samsung Galaxy Book4 series now available for pre-reserve in India: Details

Bandhan Bank's micro challenges: Unsecured loan book, CEO's tenure

Fine wine: Elite athletes defy age with science, nutrition, mental strength

Diversion ahead: Will Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma overcome roadblocks?

Fever FM off, Fever FM on: Unravelling the case of marketing gimmicks

Incumbents strike back: How will electric 2W game play out for Ola, others?

Topics : Education book publishers books bookstores

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon