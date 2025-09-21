Auto firms tap digital universe, coaching staff to steer leads to showrooms

Sameer wants to buy a small sport utility vehicle (SUV); so on a Saturday afternoon, he browses social media and automobile websites. Several reels, popups, and links lure him to websites of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). He clicks on one and is led into sharing his contact details — email and phone number.

He continues browsing for some more time, and gets a call from the dealer of a leading car OEM. He promptly books a test drive for Sunday, and his digital query is soon converted into a physical showroom visit by the dealer who