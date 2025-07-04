Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / News / Beyond the Street: Shankar Sharma on return on equity in life, markets

Beyond the Street: Shankar Sharma on return on equity in life, markets

'For 40 years, India valued only technical skills. IITs, coding - that became everything. Soft skills were sidelined. But those are the skills that will keep you employable now, not technical skills'

Shankar Sharma, investor, and founder of GQuant Investech
premium

Breakfast with BS: Shankar Sharma, investor, and founder of GQuant Investech | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Puneet WadhwaVeenu Sandhu
10 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Give a man a problem, and if that man is Shankar Sharma, he will find a solution. “I’ve never been short of solutions,” he tells us as we hop across time, between yesterday and today, and then to what tomorrow might look like.
 
He doesn’t say it pompously. Rather, the belief comes from how he has dealt with life’s blows, starting from when his father suddenly died in 1981. “He went to sleep and never woke up. I was just 17 or 18,” says Sharma.
 
We’re sitting at The Imperial’s 1911 restaurant in New Delhi, overlooking a rainwashed lawn. The
Topics : Markets - Interviews breakfast Shankar Sharma equity stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon