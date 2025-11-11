Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Big Tech boost to India's AI engine may power infra, local data hosting

Big Tech boost to India's AI engine may power infra, local data hosting

Amazon, Google and Microsoft are investing big in India. This may support the development of AI infrastructure and local data hosting

Puneet Chandok
“India is at the heart of the global AI transformation,” said Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia. “India offers the scale, talent and ambition to lead in this new AI era.”

Shelley Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Global Big Tech is betting big on India. Just last month, Google announced its single largest investment in the country — $15 billion to build an artificial intelligence (AI) and data hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) pledged $12.7 billion in Cloud infrastructure by 2030, and Microsoft unveiled a $3 billion plan to expand its AI and data centre footprint over the next two years.
 
These plans underscore a big shift — India has become the new fulcrum for global digital expansion. Once the world’s information technology (IT) services back office, India is now
