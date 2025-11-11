Big Tech boost to India's AI engine may power infra, local data hosting

Global Big Tech is betting big on India. Just last month, Google announced its single largest investment in the country — $15 billion to build an artificial intelligence (AI) and data hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) pledged $12.7 billion in Cloud infrastructure by 2030, and Microsoft unveiled a $3 billion plan to expand its AI and data centre footprint over the next two years.

These plans underscore a big shift — India has become the new fulcrum for global digital expansion. Once the world’s information technology (IT) services back office, India is now