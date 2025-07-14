Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / News / Can mobile PLI scheme's winning model be replicated across other sectors?

Can mobile PLI scheme's winning model be replicated across other sectors?

An agile government-private partnership has proved a win-win for the mobile PLI scheme

PLI scheme, manufacturing, Mobile phone, semiconductor
premium

The scheme has been a bonanza for the government, too. The mobile devices industry has financed the PLI scheme many times over

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power with a thumping majority in May 2019 for a second time, Nripendra Misra, then the principal secretary to the PM, set up a committee to evaluate India’s potential to “become a manufacturing hub” for mobile devices.
 
The timing was opportune. American President Donald Trump, then in his first term, had already unleashed a US-China tariff war. Multinationals from China — the world’s largest manufacturing hub — were looking for alternative manufacturing destinations to find their way around the China Plus One strategy. Meanwhile, companies like Apple Inc had started
Topics : PLI scheme manufacturing Mobile phone semiconductor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon