Can mobile PLI scheme's winning model be replicated across other sectors?

Just two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power with a thumping majority in May 2019 for a second time, Nripendra Misra, then the principal secretary to the PM, set up a committee to evaluate India’s potential to “become a manufacturing hub” for mobile devices.

The timing was opportune. American President Donald Trump, then in his first term, had already unleashed a US-China tariff war. Multinationals from China — the world’s largest manufacturing hub — were looking for alternative manufacturing destinations to find their way around the China Plus One strategy. Meanwhile, companies like Apple Inc had started