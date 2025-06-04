Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / News / Climate change at COP30: India must lead, not wait for other nations

Climate change at COP30: India must lead, not wait for other nations

If most countries are unlikely to make strong commitments, it is relevant to ask whether India should also hold back. Climate change is too important for us to take this course

Climate Change, climate plan, Trump tariffs, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Conflict
premium

While we can always hope that our COP negotiators succeed in unlocking additional finance on the scale needed, in practice India should work closely with other G20 members to persuade the US to agree to a larger role for MDBs

Montek S Ahluwalia
9 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Climate change has been driven off the headlines by other more immediate problems: the Russia-Ukraine war, the continuing conflict in Gaza, and the Trump tariffs. But the problem of global warming has not gone away. It will return to the centre stage when the UN Climate Change Conference, COP30, meets in November 2025 in Brazil.  
 
The problems facing COP30
 
What can we realistically expect from COP30? A major problem is that the combined mitigation commitments agreed to by all countries in COP26 will not keep global warming within the limits decided. The ideal 1.5-degree Celsius limit is likely to be
Topics : Climate Change climate plan Trump tariffs Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon