COP30 Brazil: A global summit of fading hopes, fires and thunderstorms

Fifteen days of tropical heat, torrential rain, the flooding of the summit venue, a riot, 70,000-strong protestors, a coffin march for fossil fuels, and a fire on the penultimate day razing a pavilion — you could see it all in Belem, Brazil, on the edge of the Amazon rain forest, at the world’s biggest annual climate summit.

But what you couldn’t see at the 30th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP) — in the final agenda document adopted on Saturday night after hours of high drama — were road maps to fund ambitious climate pledges: nor visible concrete plans