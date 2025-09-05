How Matrimony founder Murugavel Janakiraman has become 'man of the match'

“Why Matrimony.com?”

When I announce that I am meeting Murugavel Janakiraman, the founder of Matrimony.com — best known for its flagship brand BharatMatrimony and other matchmaking spinoffs — this question comes not from my editor but from my wife. With a raised eyebrow and a hint of sarcasm, she says: “Go, find a match.”

Later that afternoon, at Matrimony.com’s fifth-floor office at TVH Beliciaa Towers in Chennai, overlooking the Bay of Bengal, her voice still lingers in my head. Was she annoyed — or relieved? I am not sure. That’s a question to be