India's legacy liquor brands raise a toast to growth, reinvention

By 10 am, Rakshit N Jagdale is already deep into the rhythm of the day, which promises to be a carousel of meetings, calls, and strategic decisions. As managing director of Amrut Distilleries, he balances ritual and ambition, tradition and transformation, like many other legacy players in India’s alcoholic beverages sector who are staring at a rosy future.

The country’s alcobev sector is in high spirits. According to a report by the International Spirits and Wines Association of India, which represents national and international premium spirits and wine brands, the industry’s value was pegged at $52.4 billion in 2021. That