Home / Specials / News / Moving India: So near yet so far for Gujarat's transport infrastructure

Moving India: So near yet so far for Gujarat's transport infrastructure

The fourth of a six-part series examines why daily commute in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and GIFT City remains a challenge despite better bus and metro services, and new infrastructure

According to a report, an analysis of the city’s public transport system, conducted in 2023, revealed that the AMTS had an average ridership of 420,000 passengers per day and the BRTS had 180,000 passengers per day

Sarthak Choudhury Ahmedabad/GIFT City/Gandhinagar
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Sejal, a 30-year-old who took a bus from the airport, is waiting at the Sola Cross bus stop for her parents to pick her up. Her two attempts to step out of the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transport System) station were made futile by a downpour and the premium charged by auto drivers to drop her to Thaltej. She had to finally call her parents to pick her up. 
“This is the best and worst of Ahmedabad’s public transportation. The BRTS helped me reach this point for ₹50 from the airport. Even if I take flights early in the morning or
