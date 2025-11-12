Moving India: The ₹2-trillion connectivity projects bet to unclog Mumbai

Connectivity projects worth more than ₹2 trillion are set to transform Mumbai’s transport network, with most metro lines and ring roads expected to be operational by 2029. These projects aim to improve connectivity, both last-mile and across the city, and meet the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR’s) growing commuting needs.

From suburban trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses to newer metro and monorail networks, public transport has long been Mumbai’s lifeline, moving millions daily.