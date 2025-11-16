'Muskuraiye...'? Lucknow's tagline takes a hit amid transport woes

Laxman, 42, travels 15 km each day from the outskirts of Lucknow to his office near the upscale Kapoorthala intersection, one of the busiest commercial hubs in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s capital city. He avoids public transport, choosing instead to ride his bike — a decision that has nearly doubled his monthly travel expenses.

He is content to spend the extra money for the convenience of saving time and avoiding the hassle of overcrowded, poorly managed, and traffic-prone public transport.

Laxman is not alone in preferring personal mobility over city buses. Surendra Singh, 40,