Rapido's disruptive ride: Taking on bigger rivals with a bold playbook

Uber Inc’s global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi does not see Ola Cabs — with which it has been in a head-to-head battle for years in India — as its main rival in the mobility business anymore, saying it is now a distant number three.

In a podcast interview in August, he called its new rival an upstart that had aggressively gone into the market but with a simple business model, which maximised driver-income and grabbed the market share.

The new kid on the block is none other than Bengaluru-based startup Rapido, which, in the last 20 months, has