Succession, an Indian saga: Sunjay Kapur case highlights need for planning

Succession, an Indian saga: Sunjay Kapur case highlights need for planning

The sudden death of Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur has sparked a legal battle for his vast assets, involving his wife, mother, and two children from a previous marriage

Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”
Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, passed away while playing a polo match in Windsor, UK, after suffering aheart attack on June 12.

Gulveen Aulakh, Bhavini Mishra, New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sudden death of Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur has sparked a legal battle for his vast assets, involving his wife, mother, and two children from a previous marriage. As court hearings resume today, experts say there’s a need for clear succession plans to be laid down by corporate families in India, given the impact long-drawn-out legal battles can have on the market  
 
It all started on the afternoon of June 12, when Delhi-based industrialist Sunjay Kapur collapsed and passed away while playing a polo match in Windsor, UK, after suffering a heart attack. The sudden death of the billionaire
