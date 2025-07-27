Suresh Narayanan's journey: From Maggi crisis to Nestle India's growth

Some people are meant to deal with storms. Suresh Narayanan is one of those people. When I meet him on a monsoon morning, I try to look for the traces that years of crisis management might have left on his face. All I see is a smile.

I have chosen a quiet corner at the Oberoi’s all-day diner, Threesixtyone Degrees, in Gurugram for the breakfast meeting with Nestle India’s outgoing chairman and managing director. On July 31, Narayanan will vacate the corner office he had moved into 10 years ago — in the middle of a storm (of course).

The