Want to become a regional corporate giant: Milky Mist's T Sathish Kumar

My 400-kilometre journey to Erode, Tamil Nadu, aboard the Shatabdi Express begins with this familiar announcement every Indian has grown up hearing. My sweet tooth is already acting up in anticipation of the treats that await me.

I am on my way to meet a man who is living my childhood dream: To own a factory that makes chocolates and ice-creams. Naturally then, the five-hour journey is like taking a train back in time in the shoes of a five-year-old me.

From the Erode railway station, it is a 30-minute drive to the Milky Mist Cafe, our first stop for the day. Located at Kandhasamiyur on Gobi Main Road in Pallapalayam, the dairy major’s branded food outlet on Sathy Highway (Sathyamangalam Road) sits on the serene foothills of the Western Ghats, where the city’s humdrum fades and lush fields sit guarded by mountains.

I wait at the busy cafe for T Sathish Kumar, the 52-year-old founder, chairman and managing director of Milky Mist. About 15 minutes later, an Audi e-tron pulls in. A man with a neatly trimmed beard, moustache and a quiet smile steps out, dressed in a crisp light-pink button-down shirt, sleeves casually rolled up.

“Congratulations,” I say, referring to the company clocking a market cap of ₹25,000 crore that day to become the most-valued dairy firm. This is barely a month after its IPO in August. (Now, it is the second-largest, with a value of over ₹23,600 crore, just behind Hatsun.) He responds with an open-hearted laugh as we walk towards an open lounge in the farm just behind the cafe.

This is an experience centre, with tasty food and an electric vehicle charging facility. “We are planning a few more cafes soon. This is 100 per cent vegetarian,” he adds.

The server arrives. I request Kumar to choose for me as well. “Paneer specialties,” he says. The cafe is observing Purattasi (auspicious vegetarian month) Paneer Festival. A cool breeze begins to blow as tender coconut juice is served. It rustles through the sugarcane fields.

We return to the topic of the IPO. “A day before that, I was emotional because I was getting debt free,” he says. “It was a big achievement for a Class VIII dropout.”

Despite market uncertainties, the IPO was a huge success. “This is a positive sign for several bootstrapped companies,” he says.

Paneer pallipalayam dry and mushroom pallipalayam, two local dishes, arrive. They have been prepared with Milky Mist products. The paneer, blended with local spices, instantly melts in the mouth.

Kumar’s father was into the milk trade business, which wasn’t doing too well and was, in fact, on the verge of closing. Kumar was still in his teens when he took over. In 1993, he started making paneer and selling it in Bengaluru. Back then, the paneer market in nearby cities like Bengaluru was largely unorganised.

“One of the shop owners wanted a brand name. I chose it after a Yahoo search,” he says.

Since this is a paneer festival, I am expecting more of it and am not disappointed. I realise that never have I given paneer as much attention it deserves and never have I known how much can be done with it. The table is soon loaded: Tandoori paneer kebab, nallampatti paneer, kadhai paneer masala, and the highlight — paneer vazhai ilai parotta, paneer cooked with masala and wrapped in a banana leaf.

I bring up a recent viral video of his, which followed him on a hunt for a lost African parrot. Kumar says he was so worried for the parrot that he could barely eat for two days. He had posters put up across the village, and searched for it in the trees. It was found after two days in a nearby temple. The video of him calling out its name, “Nelson!”, instantly went viral. “It is a very special pet for me. When I called, it flew down from the tree,” he says.

As we wrap up our lunch with probiotic curd, I ask him about his comfort food and favourite Milky Mist product. While paneer remains the company’s flagship product, his personal favourite is Skyr — a high-protein, low-fat Icelandic-style dairy product. The company is pushing it hard as an alternative to reduce India’s reliance on imported whey powder.

Lunch is done, so we head to the nearby battery energy storage system (BESS), which has been installed to achieve 100 per cent green energy self-sufficiency. During a period of global geopolitical tension and supply disruptions, the Milky Mist Cafe struggled to get cooking gas for around 10 days. This forced the firm to redesign the cafe so that everything operates on electric power sourced completely from solar energy.

The company has already installed 41 megawatt of open-land solar power. A 24 peak Kilowatt-hour BESS is installed to store this power.

Kumar swears by the power of renewable energy. He also likes to be close to nature, which is quite evident by now. Recently, he went on a five-hour trek to Valparai in the Western Ghats.

The IPO has changed some things for him. For instance, for the last 25 years, he has been living in a 2,000-square-foot house. Now, he is building a 20,000-sq-ft eco-friendly farmhouse in nearby Chithode. The entire family is engaged in the Milky Mist business: His wife, Anita, is executive director, and both their sons, Shanjay and Nitin, also work with the company.

Kumar maintains a daily diary, penning down details of his business and personal life. Since he writes as much as he does, it is only natural that he has a big collection of pens.

Our next stop: The Milky Mist factory, around 15 km away at Pattakkaranpalayam near Perundurai. He wants to drive himself, and takes the car key from the driver. “I love EVs. The Audi e-tron is my baby,” he says. His first ride was a Tata Nexon.

It is unusual to see a company operate out of a village. Kumar says it is a myth that a company needs a corporate office in a high-rise in a major city like Chennai or Bengaluru. The Milky Mist corporate office sits directly above the factory in a rural setting. “Anywhere with a good internet connection can serve as a corporate base,” he says. “I want to create more jobs locally, and our business also revolves around local farmers.”

He intends to become a regional corporate giant.

The company provides free space, power, and water to packaging vendors next to the factory to avoid ecosystem delays. The idea is to create an industrial cluster operating on a “Just in Time” (Toyota-style) framework.

A five-year-old in me, who has time-travelled all the way here, wants to know how the chocolate factory he plans will look. Will it be anything like Willy Wonka’s?

He says he is acquiring an additional 20 acres adjacent to the existing factory and is also working on a greenfield plant in Maharashtra to address the growing demand for Milky Mist products in the markets in north and western India.

In January this year, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a milk processing and dairy products manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹1,130 crore. The plant will have a 1 million-litre-a-day milk processing capacity, expandable up to 2.5 million litres, with a product portfolio ranging from paneer, yogurts, curd, mozzarella cheese, ice-cream, butter, and ghee.

Asked about the regulatory actions on analogue paneer, he says, “They cannot call it pure paneer. In the unorganised market, in small hotels, catering spaces, and local shops, they sell it quietly at low prices without proper labelling.”

He insists that Milky Mist, which offers a whole range of products from breakfast to dinner, will never compromise on quality.

I am suddenly distracted. A towering factory — my destination — comes into view from a distance. As we enter, he shows the paneer, Skyr, Greek yogurt, curd, butter and cheese units from outside. Temperature-controlled cold rooms and automated storage systems keep the finished goods chilled and fresh while they wait to be transported.

The 55-acre Perundurai plant has a workforce of about 4,540 across its operations, including 1,280-odd direct employees and some 3,265 on third-party rolls.