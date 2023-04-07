We need to create opportunities in rural areas: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

It is not an easy drive to the Zoho Corporation founder’s home. His farm is in a village called Govindaperi, which is another 40-minute drive from the main city of Tenkasi. Tenkasi, incidentally, is known for its waterfalls in Courtallam, a panchayat town described as the “spa of South India”.

Like the film’s lead, Shah Rukh Khan, Sridhar Vembu, the poster boy in India’s software-as-a-solution (SaaS) ecosystem, shunned his comfortable life in the US to settle down in a village that barely has motorable roads.