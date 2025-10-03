Country needs to push for 'Heal in India', says Apollo's Prathap C Reddy

At the Apollo Hospitals corporate office, Sunny Side Building, in the heart of Chennai, as I wait for Prathap C Reddy to meet me, my mind races with questions. I am still thinking of them when the 92-year-old walks into the room, greets me warmly, and takes a seat.

Ninety-two years is a long time. Where does one even begin asking about them? But then, 92 years can give you the ability to read people’s minds. The founder-chairman of Apollo Hospitals astutely gauges my predicament, and decides to begin at the beginning — from his