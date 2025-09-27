Zubeen Garg: The legendary singer, musician who united a divided state

Singer Zubeen Garg’s hold over the public consciousness in Assam was so profound, even adversaries sought peace with him.

For three decades, he was the voice of spring in the state: Garg’s Bihu albums were the soundtrack in households, and listeners thronged his shows throughout the festive month of April. At these events, together with his many Assamese songs, the singer-composer would break into Hindi and English hits when he pleased. This often earned the ire of separatist and traditionalist groups, but their diktats could dent neither the artiste’s maverick spirit nor his popular acclaim.