Home / Specials / News / Zubeen Garg: The legendary singer, musician who united a divided state

Fondly known as 'Zubeen da', Garg was impossible to slot and invariably treasured. Though his repertoire was fluent, reportedly encompassing 38,000 songs in 40 languages

Singer Zubeen Garg
In decades fractured by separatist militancy, armed counterinsurgency, and human rights violations, Garg’s songs echoed the political vexations, cultural pride, and emotional tumult that large sections of the population were feeling.

Ranjita Ganesan Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Singer Zubeen Garg’s hold over the public consciousness in Assam was so profound, even adversaries sought peace with him.  
For three decades, he was the voice of spring in the state: Garg’s Bihu albums were the soundtrack in households, and listeners thronged his shows throughout the festive month of April. At these events, together with his many Assamese songs, the singer-composer would break into Hindi and English hits when he pleased. This often earned the ire of separatist and traditionalist groups, but their diktats could dent neither the artiste’s maverick spirit nor his popular acclaim.  
