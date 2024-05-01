Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Champions of investor trust: 10 stocks with institutional seal of approval

Business Standard examines the S&P BSE 200 group of stocks in which the two investor categories have shown the most confidence

10 stocks that get institutional seal of approval
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ram Prasad Sahu
10 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Equity investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) in the Indian market have shown a mixed trend over the past six months.

While foreign investors withdrew money in two months during this period, including April, domestic institutions remained consistent and were net buyers.

Cumulative flows by FPIs during this period amount to Rs 75,000 crore, while those of DIIs are 2.4 times higher, totalling just under Rs 1.8 trillion.

Instances of withdrawals for domestic investments have been few, with negative flows or outflows recorded in only four months out of the past 28.

In April, FPIs
Topics : Business Confidence stock market trading Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon