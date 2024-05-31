Digital property: Proptech startups are gearing up to ride the AI wave

5 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:01 AM IST

The Covid-19 pandemic was a pivotal moment for proptech startups, accelerating technology adoption across the real estate industry. Already ahead in tech integration, these companies quickly capitalised on the growing demand for innovative solutions, and now they’re leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to further disrupt the sector.



From property listings and transactions, to their management, and development, proptech startups are now present in various aspects of the realty sector.



“The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns acted as catalysts, accelerating technology adoption across the real estate industry,” says Dhruv Agarwala, group chief executive officer at Housing.com and PropTiger.com.



According to Agarwala, since