HFCs see realty sector expanding with tech adoption and govt backing

The housing finance industry is expected to register robust growth in the coming years, driven by the escalating demand in premium and luxury housing sectors and the rapid pace of urbanisation sweeping across India.



“With improved connectivity and greater travel options, development is spreading to previously underserved areas, sparking a surge in housing demand,” says Manish Jaiswal, managing director and chief executive officer, Grihum Housing Finance. The rapid urbanisation, propelled by extensive infrastructure development throughout the country, has put the sector on the brink of remarkable growth, he adds.



Housing finance companies underscore their healthy capital positions amidst heightened investor