Real estate sector is looking to a smart future supported by technologies

In warehouses and godowns, technology now manages inventory, preventing pilferage and ensuring supplies are readily available

The traditionally staid real estate industry is experiencing a digital revolution.



“From designing and construction to buying, selling, and maintaining properties, technologies are paving the way for a more efficient and personalised experience for everyone involved,” said Anshul Jain, chief executive officer (India, South East Asia and Asia Pacific) for Tenant Representation at Cushman & Wakefield.



The use of technology today comes into play right when a project is being designed, and goes on to assist in its customisation and maintenance.



At the development stage, for example, companies are adopting artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data analytics tools to understand trends, customer