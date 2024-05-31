Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Real estate sector is looking to a smart future supported by technologies

The use of technology today comes into play right when a project is being designed, and goes on to assist in its customisation and maintenance

Digital Technology, Real Estate
Premium

In warehouses and godowns, technology now manages inventory, preventing pilferage and ensuring supplies are readily available

Raghav Aggarwal
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The traditionally staid real estate industry is experiencing a digital revolution.
 
“From designing and construction to buying, selling, and maintaining properties, technologies are paving the way for a more efficient and personalised experience for everyone involved,” said Anshul Jain, chief executive officer (India, South East Asia and Asia Pacific) for Tenant Representation at Cushman & Wakefield.
 
The use of technology today comes into play right when a project is being designed, and goes on to assist in its customisation and maintenance.  
 
At the development stage, for example, companies are adopting artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data analytics tools to understand trends, customer
Topics : Real Estate AI technology Housing finance firms luxury housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon