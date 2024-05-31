Business Standard
Trans Harbour Link a game changer for realty: Credai-MCHI President

Credai-MCHI has proposed a separate affordable housing index for metropolitan cities like Mumbai, removing the Rs 45 lakh price cap and declaring all houses up to 60 sq m as affordable

Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI
Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI

Aneeka Chatterjee
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domnic Romell, president of Credai-MCHI, the apex body of the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), shares insights with Aneeka Chatterjee on the region’s real estate boom, driven by infrastructure developments like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and future market trends over email. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the real estate boom in MMR with the development of MTHL?
 
The construction of MTHL is a game changer for the MMR real estate market. This 22-km sea bridge, connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, is set to significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity. We expect the
