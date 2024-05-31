Trans Harbour Link a game changer for realty: Credai-MCHI President

Domnic Romell, president of Credai-MCHI, the apex body of the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), shares insights with Aneeka Chatterjee on the region’s real estate boom, driven by infrastructure developments like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and future market trends over email. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the real estate boom in MMR with the development of MTHL?



The construction of MTHL is a game changer for the MMR real estate market. This 22-km sea bridge, connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, is set to significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity. We expect the