Kylian Mbappe returns to training with PSG after constructive talks

Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain after constructive and positive talks between the two parties, the club said Sunday.

Mbappe watched from the stands on Saturday night as defending champion PSG drew 0-0 at home to Lorient because he is mired in a contract standoff. He wants to play this season and leave for free when his contract runs out, but PSG wants to sell him to stop this happening.

After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has returned to training with the first-team group this (Sunday) morning, PSG said in a statement.





PSG statement:



PSG did not say if Mbappe had opened negotiations over a new a contract, but positive talks at least points to an improvement in relations.

Mbappe posted a welcome message online when France winger Ousmane Dembele joined PSG from Barcelona on Saturday.

But Brazil forward Neymar could leave PSG this summer along with midfielder Marco Verratti, who also did not play against Lorient. Both have been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.