French security officials foil plan to attack soccer events during Olympics

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

The French interior minister said Friday that security authorities have foiled a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics.
Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that an 18-year-old man from Chechnya was arrested on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the city of Saint-Etienne, southwest of Lyon.
The Paris Olympics will run from July 26-Aug 11. Soccer matches will take place in cities across France before the final in Paris' Stade de France.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

