French security officials foil plan to attack soccer events during Olympics

The French interior minister said Friday that security authorities have foiled a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics.
Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that an 18-year-old man from Chechnya was arrested on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the city of Saint-Etienne, southwest of Lyon.
The Paris Olympics will run from July 26-Aug 11. Soccer matches will take place in cities across France before the final in Paris' Stade de France.
