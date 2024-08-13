Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / How many new Olympic record & world record created at Paris Olympics 2024?

How many new Olympic record & world record created at Paris Olympics 2024?

OMEGA timekeeping confirms 132 Olympic and 38 World records across 329 events and 32 different sports

Omega Closing Ceremony at Paris Olympics 2024 (Pic-File)

Omega Closing Ceremony at Paris Olympics 2024 (Pic-File)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded with the closing ceremony on August 11. Over 16 days, athletes from around the world competed in multiple events, striving to bring glory to their countries by securing podium finishes.

At the end of the Paris Olympics, the USA emerged as the leader of the medal tally with 40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze medals. China secured a close second place with 40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

Japan, with 20 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals, and Australia, with 18 gold, 19 silver, and 16 bronze medals, finished in third and fourth places, respectively. The hosts, France, finished fifth with 16 gold, 26 silver, and 22 bronze medals.

Amidst all the fast-paced action, OMEGA solidified its position as the official timekeeper for the 31st consecutive Olympic Games. With a legacy spanning over nine decades, the Swiss watchmaker brought its unmatched experience to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tasked with accurately measuring 329 events across 32 sports, OMEGA deployed a massive operation involving 550 timekeepers and 350 tons of state-of-the-art equipment. The round-the-clock work of these professionals, supported by 900 trained volunteers, ensured the seamless execution of timekeeping across iconic venues like the Eiffel Tower Stadium and the Grand Palais.

Over two exhilarating weeks, OMEGA's precision timekeeping captured every split-second, delivering definitive results that shaped the outcome of numerous competitions and witnessed a total of 132 Olympic and 22 World records being broken.

Some of the notable world records included:

  • Bobby Finke's new world record in the men's 1500m freestyle swimming event with a time of 14:30.67 minutes.
  • Karlos Nasar's record-breaking lift in weightlifting, where he set new marks in the clean and jerk category with a lift of 224kg.
  • Lim Si-hyeon from South Korea set a new world record in the women's archery individual recurve event with a score of 694 points.

More From This Section

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Olympics: CAS verdict on Vinesh deferred again; to be delivered on Aug 16

Manu Bhaker

Shooter Manu Bhaker aims multiple medals in upcoming Summer Olympics

Jordan Chiles

CAS will not reconsider their verdict on the bronze medal: Jordan Chiles

Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra

Shooters had scope for more but can be proud of Olympic campaign: Bindra

Anshu Malik

I'm taking a short break to get physically and emotionally fit: Anshu Malik


Some key records made during the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • Noah Lyles (USA): Tied the Olympic record for the Men's 100m final with a time of 9.79 seconds.
  • Léon Marchand (France): Set four new Olympic Records in swimming.
  • Kaylee McKeown (Australia): Set two new Olympic Records in Women's backstroke.
  • Mondo Duplantis (Sweden): Set a new World Record in Men's Pole Vault with a height of 6.25m.
  •  

Also Read

Mirabai Chanu, Mirabai, Chanu

Mirabai Chanu comes very close to medal but leaves empty-handed from Paris

Indian Hockey Team, hockey olympic

I'll meet hockey team to chalk out future plans: Sports minister Mandaviya

Arshad Nadeem, Arshad, Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem gets 10 million rupees and car in reward by Pakistan's govt

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Manu Bhaker to take long break, may skip New Delhi World Cup in October

Topics : Olympics 2024 Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon