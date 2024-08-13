How many new Olympic record & world record created at Paris Olympics 2024?

The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded with the closing ceremony on August 11. Over 16 days, athletes from around the world competed in multiple events, striving to bring glory to their countries by securing podium finishes.



At the end of the Paris Olympics, the USA emerged as the leader of the medal tally with 40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze medals. China secured a close second place with 40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals.



Japan, with 20 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals, and Australia, with 18 gold, 19 silver, and 16 bronze medals, finished in third and fourth places, respectively. The hosts, France, finished fifth with 16 gold, 26 silver, and 22 bronze medals.





ALSO READ: Olympics: CAS verdict on Vinesh deferred again; to be delivered on Aug 16

Amidst all the fast-paced action, OMEGA solidified its position as the official timekeeper for the 31st consecutive Olympic Games. With a legacy spanning over nine decades, the Swiss watchmaker brought its unmatched experience to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tasked with accurately measuring 329 events across 32 sports, OMEGA deployed a massive operation involving 550 timekeepers and 350 tons of state-of-the-art equipment. The round-the-clock work of these professionals, supported by 900 trained volunteers, ensured the seamless execution of timekeeping across iconic venues like the Eiffel Tower Stadium and the Grand Palais.





Some of the notable world records included:

Bobby Finke's new world record in the men's 1500m freestyle swimming event with a time of 14:30.67 minutes.

Karlos Nasar's record-breaking lift in weightlifting, where he set new marks in the clean and jerk category with a lift of 224kg.

Lim Si-hyeon from South Korea set a new world record in the women's archery individual recurve event with a score of 694 points. Over two exhilarating weeks, OMEGA's precision timekeeping captured every split-second, delivering definitive results that shaped the outcome of numerous competitions and witnessed a total of 132 Olympic and 22 World records being broken.

Some key records made during the 2024 Paris Olympics