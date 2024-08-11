Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: USA to take on Italy in women's volleyball Gold medal match
Germany and Denmark will go toe-to-toe in men's handball Gold medal match. Check all live updates here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The 2024 Paris Olympics has finally ventured into its final day of action on day 16 followed by the closing ceremony from 12:30 AM on August 12.
On day 16, with no Indian in action the focus will shift towards the international athletes. The main event of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the women's basketball gold medal match between host France and USA from 7 PM IST, while in the bronze medal match Belgium will take on Australia from 3 PM IST.
The women's volleyball gold medal match will be played between USA and Italy from 4:30 PM IST, while in men's handball, Germany will lock horns with Denmark in the gold medal match from 5 PM IST.
|Events
|Time (IST)
|Athletics - Women's marathon
|11:30:00
|Handball - Spain vs Slovenia (Men's bronze medal match)
|12:30:00
|Water polo - United States of America vs Hungary (Men's bronze medal match)
|14:05:00
|Basketball - Belgium vs Australia (Women's bronze medal match)
|15:00:00
|Volleyball - United States of America vs Italy (Women's gold medal match)
|16:30:00
|Handball - Germany vs Denmark (Men's gold medal match)
|17:00:00
|Water polo - Serbia vs Croatia (Men's gold medal match)
|17:30:00
|Basketball - France vs United States of America (Women's gold medal match)
|19:00:00
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 16 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of all the events of day 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free
12:17 PM
Day 16 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: First event of final day
The day 16 of 2024 Paris Olympics will start with women's marathon race with top athletes like Tigst Assefa and Hellen Obiri in action.
11:59 AM
Day 16 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Delay on Vinesh Phogat's application
The final verdict on Vinesh Phogat's application by CAS will be now be given on Tuesday, August 13.
11:56 AM
Day 16 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the final day of 2024 Paris Olympics
Welcome everyone for the final day of actions of 2024 Paris Olympics. Day 16 will not be featuring any Indian athletes but a number of must watch international ation is coming your way of this exciting day.
Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST