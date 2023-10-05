Gaming corners second largest slice of media pie, says Omdia research

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt
84% tech practitioners believe India can lead global gaming industry: Study
Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax
Gaming unicorn MPL lays off 350 employees, revisits office infra costs
Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci
Tracking Ram Baboo's fascinating journey from penury to fame
Asian Games 2023: Women's hockey team loses to China 0-4 in semifinal
Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi
Dipika-Harinder bag mixed doubles gold, Ghosal settles for silver
Asian Games 2023: All four Indian climbers progress to semifinals