Datanomics: India's chess stocks soar, checkmating the opponents

Last week, Harikrishnan A from Tamil Nadu became India’s 87th grandmaster (GM) after winning the La Plagne International Chess Festival in France. As the world celebrates International Chess Day on Sunday, it is an opportune moment to examine India’s global rise in the sport, which originated in ancient India.
Tamil Nadu, India’s chess powerhouse
India has produced 87 GMs in its chess history. Tamil Nadu has been India's chess powerhouse, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of these GMs. The first GM, Viswanathan Anand, also hailed from Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra and West Bengal follow, with 12 and 11