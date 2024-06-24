Meta rolls out Meta AI in India, will take on ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Has it happened that you are chatting with a friend and decided to go for a weekend trip but had to pause and use a search engine to fix the itinerary? It would have been superfast if within that chat there was an app giving recommendations.

This will be possible from Monday when Meta rolls out its Meta AI assistant across all its platforms – Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and meta.ai (a website) – in India.

Meta AI, which competes with ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, will be available in English in India for now. Users can use it to