Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Meta rolls out Meta AI in India, will take on ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Tool launching today; it will be available on all social media platforms of the company to assist people in their daily lives

A collage of images shows various features of Meta AI.
Premium

A collage of images shows various features of Meta AI.

Shivani Shinde
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Has it happened that you are chatting with a friend and decided to go for a weekend trip but had to pause and use a search engine to fix the itinerary? It would have been superfast if within that chat there was an app giving recommendations.

This will be possible from Monday when Meta rolls out its Meta AI assistant across all its platforms – Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and meta.ai (a website) – in India.

Meta AI, which competes with ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, will be available in English in India for now. Users can use it to
Topics : Artificial intelligence Google Technology Facebook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon