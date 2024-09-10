AI takes centre stage in Apple iPhone 16 series, latest Watch, and AirPods

Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series on September 9, marking what Tim Cook described as “an exciting new era” for the iPhone. He emphasised that these are the first iPhones designed from the ground up with artificial intelligence (AI) as a core element. Although the AI features will not be available at launch, they will roll out in beta starting next month as part of the iOS 18.1 update.

iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 series includes two models: the standard iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 16 Plus with a