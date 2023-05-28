close

50% of Indian firms victims of spear phishing in last 12 months, shows data

India has the highest number of suspicious emails per day, as per Barracuda Networks' 2023 Spear-phishing Trends report

Shivani Shinde
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Spear phishing is a highly personalised form of email attack. Spear-phishing emails typically try to steal sensitive information, such as login credentials or financial information, which is then used to commit fraud, identity theft, and other crimes.

Barracuda Networks’ 2023 Spear-phishing Trends report features the findings from independent researcher Vanson Bourne’s survey of IT professionals at 150 Indian companies with 100 to 2,500 employees, across a range of industries. India has the highest number of suspicious emails per day.

Topics : email Email threat Scams

First Published: May 28 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

