Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

77% Indian startups investing in AI, advanced technology: SAP report

85% of start-ups believe unit economics is a clear path to profitability and enhancing valuation

AI tech startup funding

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 77 per cent of Indian startups are investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), and blockchain, according to a report by SAP India, in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet.
 
“As companies shift their focus from Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to Gross Margin (GM) and seek to forge more sustainable business models with the help of transparent, trusted financial data, technology remains a cornerstone and a key differentiator for startups to achieve these business goals, regardless of their growth stage or industry,” said Sanket Deodhar, Vice-President and Head of Digital Natives, SAP Indian Subcontinent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BANKING ON TECH
 
·        India holds 3rd position in the global start-up ecosystem, followed by the United States and China, with 300,000 start-ups, including 113 unicorns.

More From This Section

'Blue screen of death': Underlying cause of outage fixed, says Microsoft

Data that powers artificial intelligence is disappearing a rapid pace

Banking to healthcare operations: What caused the global cyber outage?

Tech wrap Jul 19: Google Pixel 9 series, GPT-4o mini, WhatsApp update, more

Microsoft glitch triggers chaos, internet turns it into comedy gold

 
·        85% of start-ups believe unit economics is a clear path to profitability and enhancing valuation.
 
·        79% of start-ups say adopting enterprise applications integrated with new-age technologies such as AI is essential for scaling and improving unit economics.
 
·        72% start-ups already have or are looking to invest in new-age technologies.
 
·        In 2023, Tier II and Tier Ill cities emerged as innovation hubs and 40% of total tech start-ups originated from these.
 
·        Cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Madurai, Indore, Kochi, Warangal, Hubli, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam, and Guwahati, among others, host 15% of India's tech skill pool.
 
·        In 2023, 25% of the newly founded tech start-ups were using DeepTech.

Also Read

Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal exit Urban Co with 200X returns

Pune-based ElasticRun eyes operational profitability by end of October

Gig workers Bill may hurt ease of doing biz: Startups to Karnataka govt

Tech for better sleep: Wakefit launches AI-powered sleep solutions

Startups taking longer to hit Series A stage, fintech sees dip in avg time

Topics : Artificial intelligence startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon