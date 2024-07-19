77% Indian startups investing in AI, advanced technology: SAP report

BANKING ON TECH

· India holds 3rd position in the global start-up ecosystem, followed by the United States and China, with 300,000 start-ups, including 113 unicorns.

· 85% of start-ups believe unit economics is a clear path to profitability and enhancing valuation.

· 79% of start-ups say adopting enterprise applications integrated with new-age technologies such as AI is essential for scaling and improving unit economics.

· 72% start-ups already have or are looking to invest in new-age technologies.

· In 2023, Tier II and Tier Ill cities emerged as innovation hubs and 40% of total tech start-ups originated from these.