77% Indian startups investing in AI, advanced technology: SAP report

Over 77 per cent of Indian startups are investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), and blockchain, according to a report by SAP India, in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet.
“As companies shift their focus from Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to Gross Margin (GM) and seek to forge more sustainable business models with the help of transparent, trusted financial data, technology remains a cornerstone and a key differentiator for startups to achieve these business goals, regardless of their growth stage or industry,” said Sanket Deodhar, Vice-President and Head of Digital Natives, SAP Indian Subcontinent.
· Cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Madurai, Indore, Kochi, Warangal, Hubli, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam, and Guwahati, among others, host 15% of India's tech skill pool.
· In 2023, 25% of the newly founded tech start-ups were using DeepTech.