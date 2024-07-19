Tech wrap Jul 19: Google Pixel 9 series, GPT-4o mini, WhatsApp update, more

Google reveals Pixel 9 Pro first look, Fold getting Pixel 9 series branding

Google has officially released the first look of two of its upcoming smartphones from the Pixel 9 series- Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Both smartphones feature a new flat frame design and a floating island-style camera module, which is disconnected from the frame, unlike the camera visor design on the Pixel 8 series. Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone will be available in India, unlike Google’s first generation Pixel Fold that skipped the launch in the region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OpenAI, on July 18, launched its new small GPT-4o mini AI model, branding it as their most cost-efficient offering. Targeting app developers with its new model, OpenAI in its press note stated that it expects that the GPT-4o mini will expand the range of applications built with AI, as the new model makes AI capabilities more affordable. GPT-4o mini is now also available for consumers on the company’s ChatGPT AI chatbot.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will automatically translate messages in chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Meta’s instant messaging platform is testing a new feature that will allow users to decide whether the app should automate the translation for all new messages to a preferred language. The feature is reportedly available for testing to select WhatsApp for Android users in the latest beta version.

Google has released the fourth beta of the new Android 14 operating system for smartphones. In an update to the Android Developers Blog, Google said that the new beta version is the last scheduled update in Android 15 beta program, before the company starts rolling-out the new OS to general users.

Apple has revamped the Apple Store app to introduce a more personalised experience. With a new "For You" tab, users are suggested more relevant products, services and information. The update includes a refreshed navigation bar and replacement of "Shop" with "Products" and "Sessions" with "Go Further".

Electronic Arts, the American video game developer, has announced the launch of the EA FC 25 football game. The next iteration in the football video game series, which was previously called FIFA, will be released globally on September 27 on PC as well as gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Google is coming up with an AI feature called Ask Photos in the Google Photos app, as was announced at Google I/O 2024. Ask Photos will be like an advanced version of an already existing search in Google Photos. This feature will use generative AI to change the way users interact with Google Photos. With the help of Gemini, Ask Photos is expected to gather information more quickly and make the process of identifying objects in photos and finding photos more seamless.

Boult, the Indian electronics company, has collaborated with Ford motors to bring its new Boult Mustang Torq wireless earbuds, which has its design inspired by Ford’s iconic muscle car – the Mustang. With a unique design, a 13mm audio driver and environmental noise cancelling (ENC) technology for calling, the Mustang Torq promises to be among the top contenders in the budget wireless earbuds segment.

Enrolment in online Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) courses has surged by 50 per cent over the past 1 year, driven by the expanding application of AI technology in industries, said a research by hiring platform foundit. The report also highlighted that freshers skilled in AI, ML, and cybersecurity currently bag the highest salaries in India.

Microsoft said early on Friday that its cloud services outage in the Central US region was resolved after it led to the grounding and cancellation of several flights.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Friday issued an advisory to Indian users on the Microsoft Windows outage that affected services globally.