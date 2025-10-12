Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / A case for using AI to fix judicial delays: Experts discuss pros, cons

A case for using AI to fix judicial delays: Experts discuss pros, cons

In most courts, witness statements are recorded in writing - either by the presiding judge or a designated court typist working on the judge's instructions

law
premium

Bhavini MishraAashish Aryan
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala High Court recently mandated that, starting November 1, witness depositions in state district courts will use Adalat.AI, a speech-to-text translation artificial intelligence tool. In a vast and complex legal system beset with delays, the decision is a pioneering use of technology to reduce procedural challenges.
 
In most courts, witness statements are recorded in writing — either by the presiding judge or a designated court typist working on the judge’s instructions. 
“Automating the speech-to-text process will free judicial time, enable quicker listings, and shorten case calendars, as long as accuracy and workflow integration are maintained. For lawyers, the immediate
Topics : Technology News Judicial service Law
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon