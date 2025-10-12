A case for using AI to fix judicial delays: Experts discuss pros, cons

The Kerala High Court recently mandated that, starting November 1, witness depositions in state district courts will use Adalat.AI, a speech-to-text translation artificial intelligence tool. In a vast and complex legal system beset with delays, the decision is a pioneering use of technology to reduce procedural challenges.

In most courts, witness statements are recorded in writing — either by the presiding judge or a designated court typist working on the judge’s instructions.

“Automating the speech-to-text process will free judicial time, enable quicker listings, and shorten case calendars, as long as accuracy and workflow integration are maintained. For lawyers, the immediate