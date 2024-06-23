A field of opportunity for Indian artificial intelligence companies

The market for chatbots based on large language models (LLMs), the core software of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, is growing as technology giants Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and Meta expand their services.

A key element of their expansion strategy is localised AI chatbots that support languages of a particular country. Last week, Google extended its Gemini app in India with support for nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Open AI’s ChatGPT already provides support for 10 Indian languages, besides English.

The strategy helps OpenAI, Google and other companies to gain traction