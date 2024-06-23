Business Standard
A field of opportunity for Indian artificial intelligence companies

Being local is their advantage against global tech giants in the race to build large language models

The market for chatbots based on large language models (LLMs), the core software of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, is growing as technology giants Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and Meta expand their services.
Photo: Shutterstock

Ashutosh Mishra
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
A key element of their expansion strategy is localised AI chatbots that support languages of a particular country. Last week, Google extended its Gemini app in India with support for nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Open AI’s ChatGPT already provides support for 10 Indian languages, besides English.

The strategy helps OpenAI, Google and other companies to gain traction
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Indian companies

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

