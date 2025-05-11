Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A lot is being built in India in Cloud tech and AI: Bikram Singh Bedi

A lot is being built in India in Cloud tech and AI: Bikram Singh Bedi

India has a large population and its innovation "stays significantly ahead of the curve", he said

Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and India managing director, Google Cloud
Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and India managing director, Google Cloud

Aashish Aryan
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 9:48 PM IST



India continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for Google Cloud, said Bikram Singh Bedi, the company’s vice-president (VP) and country manager. India has a large population and its innovation “stays significantly ahead of the curve”, he told Aashish Aryan in an interview in New Delhi. Bedi spoke about Cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies. Edited excerpts:
 
Given the world macroeconomic situation and everything that is happening on the tariff front, how important is the Indian market for Google Cloud?
 
I am not qualified to comment on the macro or the global situation, but
Topics : Artificial intelligence Google Cloud Technology

