A lot is being built in India in Cloud tech and AI: Bikram Singh Bedi

India continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for Google Cloud, said Bikram Singh Bedi, the company’s vice-president (VP) and country manager. India has a large population and its innovation “stays significantly ahead of the curve”, he told Aashish Aryan in an interview in New Delhi. Bedi spoke about Cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies. Edited excerpts:

Given the world macroeconomic situation and everything that is happening on the tariff front, how important is the Indian market for Google Cloud?

I am not qualified to comment on the macro or the global situation, but