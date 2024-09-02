Business Standard
A new technological gamechanger: Can RIL do a Jio in AI services?

To ensure that AI is available to everyone, Reliance is building a delivery model where AI services and processing will be hosted on the Cloud over low latency broadband networks

At the 47th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said Reliance will establish “national AI infrastructure” aligned with Jio’s vision of “AI Everywhere For Everyone”
At the 47th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said Reliance will establish “national AI infrastructure” aligned with Jio’s vision of “AI Everywhere For Everyone”

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Sep 02 2024
Eight years ago, Reliance shook up the telecom market with rock-bottom data prices — a fourth of the global average — and free voice calls on its 4G network. That made India one of the world’s largest data markets.

Now the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is getting ready to trigger another disruption by “democratising” the benefits of the hottest new technological gamechanger: Artificial intelligence (AI).

At Reliance Industries’ 47th annual general meeting last week, Chairman Ambani spent a sizeable portion of his speech on AI and deep tech such as JioBrain, an AI service platform meant to scale up operations

