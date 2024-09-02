A new technological gamechanger: Can RIL do a Jio in AI services?

Eight years ago, Reliance shook up the telecom market with rock-bottom data prices — a fourth of the global average — and free voice calls on its 4G network. That made India one of the world’s largest data markets.

Now the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is getting ready to trigger another disruption by “democratising” the benefits of the hottest new technological gamechanger: Artificial intelligence (AI).

At Reliance Industries’ 47th annual general meeting last week, Chairman Ambani spent a sizeable portion of his speech on AI and deep tech such as JioBrain, an AI service platform meant to scale up operations