Danish alliance's copyright notice could change the way AI is designed

Gender bias seen in AI-generated content on leadership, new research says

AI far from translating emotions effectively; it is still a threat: Expert

Will fix software issues blamed for iPhone 15 models heating: Apple

Medicine to manufacturing: Nano is the next frontier in 3D printing

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Police officer Pawan Kumar shows his worry when asked about cybercrimes. Kumar is a sub-inspector with the cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police and specialises in crimes against minors.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com