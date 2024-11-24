Business Standard
Agentic AI: A new iteration of AI is now taking the world by surprise

Agentic AI is also gaining traction among Indian startups, which are leveraging it to revolutionise operations

Agentic AI: A new iteration of AI is now taking the world by surprise
Aryaman GuptaShivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

As the world continues to explore the potential of generative AI, a new paradigm is emerging in the field of artificial intelligence — Agentic AI. This innovation is poised to redefine how AI interacts with both enterprises and individuals, introducing unprecedented levels of autonomy and decision-making capability.
 
Agentic AI refers to systems capable of acting independently, making decisions with minimal human supervision. These AI agents can perform complex tasks across various domains, from customer service to sales and marketing, opening new possibilities for automation.
 
Industry leaders are taking note
 
At Nvidia’s recent Q3 earnings call, CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the
