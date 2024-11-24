Agentic AI: A new iteration of AI is now taking the world by surprise

As the world continues to explore the potential of generative AI, a new paradigm is emerging in the field of artificial intelligence — Agentic AI. This innovation is poised to redefine how AI interacts with both enterprises and individuals, introducing unprecedented levels of autonomy and decision-making capability.

Agentic AI refers to systems capable of acting independently, making decisions with minimal human supervision. These AI agents can perform complex tasks across various domains, from customer service to sales and marketing, opening new possibilities for automation.

Industry leaders are taking note

At Nvidia’s recent Q3 earnings call, CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the