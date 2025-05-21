Agentic AI is becoming principal way AI will be scaled across enterprises

Pascal Gautheron, senior partner and global leader of Bain & Company’s Enterprise Technology practice, believes that agentic AI will be the principal way for AI to scale in the enterprise ecosystem. In a video interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about why AI scale adoption is still slow among enterprises, why RoI is still a hurdle, and why tech spends will only increase. Edited excerpts:

What are some of the trends you see in enterprise tech adoption of AI?

Essentially, what we saw in 2023 was the discovery of a new approach to AI. The year 2024 was all about businesses gaining