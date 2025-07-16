AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

Ed-tech firm BrightCHAMPS released its 'Students Speak AI Report' which interviewed 1,425 students across 29 countries
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
On the occasion of AI Appreciation Day on July 16, ed-tech firm BrightCHAMPS released its 'Students Speak AI Report' which interviewed 1,425 students across 29 countries. The report reveals that compared to 58 per cent students globally who use AI for studies in 2025, 63 per cent of respondents in India use the technology for academic purposes including homework, projects, additional understanding of material taught in school, and more.
|
GFX 1:
|
|
AI USAGE IN DIFFERENT COUNTRIES
|
|
UAE
|
80%
|
Indonesia
|
71%
|
Vietnam
|
63%
|
India
|
63%
|
USA
|
54%
|
|
|
GFX 2:
|
|
TOP AI TOOLS IN USE GLOBALLY
|
|
(Pie Chart)
|
|
ChatGPT
|
46%
|
Gemini
|
14%
|
Grammarly
|
4%
|
Other Tools
|
15%
|
Don’t use AI tools at all
|
21%
|
|
|
GFX 3:
|
|
FREQUENCY OF USE OF AI TOOLS
|
|
Daily
|
10%
|
Rarely
|
8%
|
Weekly
|
23%
|
Not allowed to use AI tools
|
21%
|
Whenever I have a task to complete
|
38%
|
|
|
GFX 4:
|
|
DIFFICULT TO DIFFERENTIATE B/W REAL & AI-GENERATED CONTENT
|
|
India
|
50%
|
Vietnam
|
29%
|
Indonesia
|
26%
|
UAE
|
20%
|
USA
|
18%
|
|
|
GFX 5:
|
|
PURPOSE OF USING AI IN INDIA
|
|
Searching/Surfing
|
38%
|
Homework
|
38%
|
Language Help
|
24%
