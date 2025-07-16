Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

In India, 63 per cent of respondents use the technology for academic purposes including homework, projects, additional understanding of material taught in school, and more

Ed-tech firm BrightCHAMPS released its 'Students Speak AI Report' which interviewed 1,425 students across 29 countries

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of AI Appreciation Day on July 16, ed-tech firm BrightCHAMPS released its 'Students Speak AI Report' which interviewed 1,425 students across 29 countries. The report reveals that compared to 58 per cent students globally who use AI for studies in 2025, 63 per cent of respondents in India use the technology for academic purposes including homework, projects, additional understanding of material taught in school, and more.  
GFX 1:  
AI USAGE IN DIFFERENT COUNTRIES  
UAE 80%
Indonesia 71%
Vietnam 63%
India 63%
USA 54%
   
GFX 2:  
TOP AI TOOLS IN USE GLOBALLY  
(Pie Chart)  
ChatGPT 46%
Gemini 14%
Grammarly 4%
Other Tools 15%
Don’t use AI tools at all 21%
   
GFX 3:  
FREQUENCY OF USE OF AI TOOLS  
Daily 10%
Rarely 8%
Weekly 23%
Not allowed to use AI tools 21%
Whenever I have a task to complete 38%
   
GFX 4:  
DIFFICULT TO DIFFERENTIATE B/W REAL & AI-GENERATED CONTENT  
India 50%
Vietnam 29%
Indonesia 26%
UAE 20%
USA 18%
   
GFX 5:  
PURPOSE OF USING AI IN INDIA  
Searching/Surfing 38%
Homework 38%
Language Help 24%
 

Topics : Technology News artifical intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT EdTech

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

