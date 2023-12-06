AI boosts user experience in top-rated apps of 2023, say Google, Apple

Last week, both Google and Apple announced the top apps on their respective app stores, Google Play and App Store. Notably, the winning apps shared an underlying theme: the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The trend of AI utilisation by app developers was also observed by the tech giants. Google, in its statement, said there has been an increase in use of AI by developers to build and offer enhanced user experiences.

"Benefits of this can be seen across categories such as learning, wellness, e-commerce, and more. Several local developers on our list this year have integrated AI into their offerings," said a statement from Google.