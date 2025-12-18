Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI bubble lies in building larger LLMs: Cognizant AI chief Babak Hodjat

AI bubble lies in building larger LLMs: Cognizant AI chief Babak Hodjat

Even if the LLM funding bubble bursts, enterprise AI adoption-driven by agentic systems and real use cases-will remain intact, says Cognizant's chief AI officer

Babak Hodjat, chief AI officer, Cognizant
Babak Hodjat, chief AI officer, Cognizant

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

There is an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble when it comes to building large language models (LLMs) with eye-popping funding, but enterprise adoption of AI will survive and remain unscathed even if it were to burst in the next two years, Cognizant’s chief AI officer said.
 
Computer scientist Babak Hodjat, widely known as the co-inventor of natural language technology that contributed to the development of Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, believes there is a misconception among builders who think they are going to build super intelligence or artificial generative intelligence — and that whoever builds it first will dominate the
