Proposed AI content rules test social media's limits, raise compliance

The central government’s proposed amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules — mandating labels and disclaimers for all artificially generated content — could raise compliance costs and burdens for social media intermediaries, industry executives and policy experts said.

The amendments aim to curb the spread of harmful and “reasonably authentic” deepfake images, audio, and videos, according to senior government officials.

“We have held several meetings with major tech companies, which have ass­ured us that they possess the technical know-how and necessary tools to com­bat this issue. If there are any specific concerns, we will identify them during the consultation period,”