AI implementation sees gap between employee expectations, company readiness

AI implementation sees gap between employee expectations, company readiness

While employees are eager to learn AI practices, there remains a lack of direction on companies' part regarding how to apply AI tools in daily tasks and final objectives on its use

According to a recent report by Udemy, an AI-powered skills platform, India-based employees in the 18-70 year old cohort of internet users are very open to using AI at work, with nearly three-quarters already leveraging it in their roles.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Despite more than a year of relentless evangelism around artificial intelligence (AI), India Inc is seeing a widening gap between awareness and action. Employees may be busy reskilling, but many still lack the confidence in applying AI to real work, even as the pressure to stay “AI-ready” keeps piling on.
 
But only the employees are not to blame - companies, too, have been slow to spell out how these tools should be used in day-to-day tasks, leaving organisations brimming with AI training certificates but struggling to translate that knowledge into meaningful productivity gains.
 
According to a recent report by Udemy,
